COVID beds fill up as virus pressure builds in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — All five intensive care beds dedicated to COVID patients are full in the Laveran Military Training Hospital in Marseille, and its doctors are bracing for more. It’s a small ward in a mid-sized hospital, but what’s happening here reflects growing pressure on medical facilities across France as infections resurge. France’s daily case count has been climbing for several weeks, but the number of infected patients in hospitals and intensive care units is now starting to rise, too. Marseille is now the country’s worst virus hot spot, and doctors here are adapting hospital strategy to deal with the renewed virus cases.