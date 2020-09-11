Firefighters battle two big Oregon fires that could merge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon, including the suburbs of Portland. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management says the number of people ordered to evacuate statewide because of fires rose to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10% of the state’s 4.2 million people. Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem. The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees.