Filipino cardinal and papal aide, Cardinal Tagle, has virus

ROME (AP) — One of Pope Francis’ top collaborators and a future papal contender has tested positive for the coronavirus. Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle heads the Holy See’s powerful office in charge of Asia, Africa and other mission territories. He last saw the pope on Aug. 29. The Vatican said Tagle tested negative for the virus as recently as Sept. 7 but tested positive upon his arrival in Manila on Thursday. The Vatican press office said Friday that the cardinal doesn’t have any symptoms and is self-isolating in the Philippines. In the meantime, the Vatican is tracing his recent contacts. Tagle is the former archbishop of Manila. Francis brought him to Rome this year.