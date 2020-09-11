Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 12
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22
Harvard 39, St. Edward 0
Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8
Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36
Mitchell 56, Gordon/Rushville 0
Southwest 48, Red Cloud 7
St. Mary’s 64, Walthill 24
Stuart 43, Hampton 8
Yutan 42, Ponca 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.
North Platte vs. Kearney, ccd.
Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/