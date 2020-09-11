 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:32 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 12

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22

Harvard 39, St. Edward 0

Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8

Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36

Mitchell 56, Gordon/Rushville 0

Southwest 48, Red Cloud 7

St. Mary’s 64, Walthill 24

Stuart 43, Hampton 8

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.

North Platte vs. Kearney, ccd.

Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

