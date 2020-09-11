Jimenez, Toms, Pride share senior lead in rainy South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall into a tie with David Toms and Dicky Pride for the first-round lead in the rainy Sanford International, the first PGA Tour Champions’ event with fans since returning from a break because of the coronavirus pandempic. The leaders were at 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club, with Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst and Steve Flesch a stroke back. Steve Stricker opened with a 67. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain is the only one at Minehaha set to play in the U.S. Open next week at Winged Foot. John Daly, a day after revealing he’s being treated for bladder cancer, was in the group at 68 with Hall of Famers Fred Couples, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.