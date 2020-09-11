Second official accused of police-chief hiring fraud resigns

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport’s acting personnel director has resigned a day after he and the Connecticut city’s police chief were arrested on federal fraud charges. David Dunn is accused of rigging the process that led to the hiring of Armando Perez as police chief in 2018. Perez stepped down Thursday afternoon after the pair were arraigned in U.S. District Court. A criminal complaint says Dunn gave confidential materials to Perez, including answers to the oral portion of the police chief exam. Investigators say the chief also had two police officers secretly take the written portion of the exam for him.