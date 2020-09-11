Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting investigation has halted traffic Thursday evening on a California freeway. KABC-TV reports a man was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino. Video from the scene shows officers with flashlights appearing to look for evidence as cars were blocked from traveling eastbound on the road. The man was reportedly taken to a local trauma center. His condition wasn’t immediately released. No information had been announced about a suspect. KCAL-TV reports traffic was backed up for several miles.