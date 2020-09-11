Sioux City schools report 8 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students

SIOUX CITY (KITIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report on positive cases within the district.

From Sept. 7 - Sept. 11, there were four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from students that attended school. There were also four reports of positive cases from staff that attended school.

No additional information has been released about these cases. Last week the district reported 12 COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The SCCSD says individuals who have tested positive, as well as close contacts, have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines.

On Sept. 10, school officials announced a 2nd-grade class at Nodland Elementary would be moving to online learning due to multiple individuals testing positive for COVID-19.