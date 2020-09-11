SportsFource Extra Week 3 football highlights and scores
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Vermillion 17 Tri-Valley 22 F
MVAO/COU 6 Underwood 51 F
South Sioux 25 Lexington 45 F
Boyer Valley 26 Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 F
Alcester-Hudson 38 Dell Rapids St Mary 52 F
Elgin/Pope John 48 High Plains 31 F
Norfolk 6 Lincoln East 55 3
O'Neill 18 Central City 53 F
Gehlen Catholic 53 Akron-Westfield 8 F
Spirit Lake 40 Algona 17 F
Woodbine 50 Ar-We-Va 6 F
West Pt-Beemer 15 Battle Creek 28 F
SF Christian 41 Beresford 0 F
Storm Lake 34 Bishop Heelan 24 F
SC North 55 CBTJ 7 F
Garner-Hayfield 41 Cherokee 0 F
Oakland-Craig 30 Crofton 13 F
Milbank 14 Dakota Valley 48 F
Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7 F
Treynor 9 East Sac County 7 F
Hinton 0 Emmetsburg 41 F
Lutheran N'east 44 Guardian Angels CC 36 F
South O'Brien 20 H-M-S 12 F
Kingsley-Pierson 0 Harris-Lake Park 21 F
Tekamah-Herman 15 Hartington CC 50 F
Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0 F
Spencer 28 Le Mars 0 F
BR/LD 0 Logan View-SS 35 F
WB-Mallard 0 Newell-Fonda 55 F
Madison 40 Niobrara-Verdigre 44 F
Ord 28 Norfolk Catholic 14 F
Missouri Valley 0 OABCIG 54 F
Estherville-LC 46 Okoboji 0 F
Winside 14 Pender 46 F
N. Bend Central 13 Pierce 48 F
Creighton 62 Plainview 40 F
Yutan 42 Ponca 0 F
BH/RV 35 SB-Luton 42 F
SC West 14 SC East 65 F
Sheldon 18 Sioux Center 41 F
Clarion-Goldfield 13 So. Central Calhoun 49 F
Central Lyon/GLR 21 Unity Christian 0 F
Stanton 14 Wakefield 50 F
O'Neill St. Mary's 64 Walthill 24 F
Columbus Lakeview 11 Wayne 14 F
MOC-FV 0 West Lyon 35 F
Ridge View 30 West Monona 6 F
Sioux Central 16 West Sioux 49 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 7 Western Christian 27 F
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 14 F
Homer 20 Wynot 34 F