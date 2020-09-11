 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:06 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Ravenna, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Auburn def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 16-14

Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13

Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 29-27

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 33-35, 25-20, 25-21, 27-25

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-4

Cross County def. Central City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sidney, Iowa, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-7

Freeman def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 13-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 17-15

Friend def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

Gering def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12

Harvard def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-12, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-21, 25-8

Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 17-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-17, 17-15

Lexington def. Hershey, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

McCook def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 26-28, 25-18

Mead def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

O’Neill def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23

Overton def. Cambridge, 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11

Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14

Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Stuart def. Creighton, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Heartland

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 11-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18

Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

Ainsworth Triangular=

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 25-21

CWC def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-22

Battle Creek Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9

Boys Town Triangular=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-7

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 25-12

Cozad Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-15

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 25-19

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9

Doniphan-Trumball Triangular=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 25-18

Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Fullerton Triangular=

Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-22

Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15

Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-18

Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-18

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-23

Hampton Triangular=

Dorchester def. Giltner, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-21

Hampton def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-14

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Cedar Bluffs def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8

Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-20

Kearney Catholic Triangular=

Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-6

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-9

Kimball Triangular=

Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-14

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-11, 25-10

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15

Meridian Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-12

Exeter/Milligan def. Meridian, 13-25, 25-21, 25-12

McCool Junction def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-20

Milford Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-13

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-9

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23

Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-3

Milford def. Louisville, 25-5, 25-16

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13

Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16

Ord Triangular=

Ord def. Centura, 25-10, 30-28

Ord def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-17

Wood River def. Centura, 25-20, 26-24

Randolph Triangular=

Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 29-27, 25-20

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

Schuyler Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9

Southwest Triangular=

Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-21

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-20

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-21

Wakefield Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16

Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-8, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-11

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 28-26, 25-22

Walthill Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. vs. Scottsbluff, ppd.

Grand Island Northwest vs. North Platte, ppd.

Minden vs. Phillipsburg, Kan., ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

