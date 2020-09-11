Veterans, first responders organize ceremony to remember victims of 9/11

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - 19 years ago, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States.

Across the country, Friday, Americans paused to remember, and honor, the victims of 9/11. Siouxland was no exception.

At the Dakota City Fire Hall, American Legion VFW posts, fire and rescue departments from the surrounding area, the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, and the South Sioux City Police Department, held a service to honor and remember the victims of September 11th.

Although masks and social distancing were encouraged, many members of the public showed up to pay their respects.

Because of the weather, the event was moved to the fire hall from the Siouxland Freedom Park. Also, the planned retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held at a later time.