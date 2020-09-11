Courts weigh in on mail-in voting in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that the most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates in Texas. A push by the state’s Democrats and some voters to allow mail balloting during the coronavirus pandemic had been upheld by a federal district judge. But a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling late Thursday. The panel rejected an argument that the vote-by-mail statute in Texas discriminates on the basis of age.