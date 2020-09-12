10,000 women march to demand that Belarus president resign

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 10,000 women have marched noisily through the Belarusian capital, beating pots and pans and shouting for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president in the 35th consecutive day of large protests. Many on Saturday carried portraits of Maria Kolesnikova, a leader of the opposition Coordination Council that is seeking new elections, who was jailed this week after police tried to force her out of the country. Her lawyer says Kolesnikova was driven to the border with Ukraine, but tore up her passport and refused to leave Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to meet with the council, and most of its leaders have been detained or have left the country.