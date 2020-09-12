As virus rises in the Dakotas, freedom argument trumps masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation. That is fueling impassioned debates over masks, personal responsibility and freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic. The argument over masks raged this week in Brookings, South Dakota, as the city council considered requiring people to wear face coverings in businesses. The meeting drew a crowd of hundreds from across a region of the Midwest where residents pride themselves on a style of governance that mostly keeps its nose out of people’s business. But amid the brute force of the pandemic, health experts warn that the infections must be contained before care systems are overwhelmed.