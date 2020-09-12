 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:12 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

ADM, Adel 50, Norwalk 49

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Albia 22, Clarke, Osceola 0

Alta-Aurelia 13, Shenandoah 7

Ankeny 52, Fort Dodge 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6

Atlantic 31, Greene County 18

Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0

Baxter 36, Moravia 21

Beckman, Dyersville 37, Northeast, Goose Lake 7

Belle Plaine 26, North Tama, Traer 6

Bellevue 27, North Linn, Troy Mills 12

Benton Community 14, Oskaloosa 13, OT

Bettendorf 36, Davenport, Central 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34

CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0

Camanche 35, Tipton 12

Carlisle 52, North Polk, Alleman 21

Carroll 42, Denison-Schleswig 7

Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, West Branch 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0

Centerville 29, Saydel 8

Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 21, Unity Christian 0

Central Springs 19, Jesup 14

Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6

Colo-NESCO 34, Collins-Maxwell 30

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Osage 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26

Crestwood, Cresco 14, North Fayette Valley 12

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Perry 0

Davenport, North 21, Davenport, West 0

Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 21, Dubuque, Senior 17

Durant-Bennett 35, Wilton 28

Earlham 56, Ogden 18

Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30, West Burlington/Notre Dame 28, OT

Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0

Emmetsburg 41, Hinton 0

English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, East Mills 25

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, Akron-Westfield 8

Glidden-Ralston 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

Grinnell 57, Newton 13

Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Harlan 22, Glenwood 13

Harris-Lake Park 21, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Humboldt 36, Boone 0

Independence 34, Oelwein 0

Interstate 35,Truro 50, Colfax-Mingo 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, Clear Lake 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Meskwaki Settlement School 28

Janesville 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Johnston 18, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 15

Keokuk 20, Burlington 3

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Lake Mills 34, North Butler, Greene 0

Lamoni 28, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 12

Lawton-Bronson 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 13

Lenox 62, Griswold 14

Lewis Central 34, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7

Lisbon 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 14

Lone Tree 42, WACO, Wayland 6

Madrid 21, Nodaway Valley 19

Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 8, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Melcher-Dallas 31

Mediapolis 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Montezuma 56, New London 20

Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6

Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8

Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0

Nevada 23, Bondurant Farrar 20

Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0

North Scott, Eldridge 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0

OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0

PCM, Monroe 60, Chariton 0

Pella 42, Knoxville 7

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Pleasant Valley 21, Muscatine 14

Pleasantville 13, Mount Ayr 7

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 63, Eagle Grove 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, Cedar Falls 21

Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Ridge View 30, West Monona 6

Rockford 42, Riceville 32

Ruthven-Ayrshire 36, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18

Sioux City, East 65, Sioux City, West 14

Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

South Hardin 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

South O’Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

South Tama County, Tama 18, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

South Winneshiek, Calmar 39, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7

Southeast Valley 36, Belmond-Klemme 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Seymour 0

Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14

Spencer 28, LeMars 0

Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17

Springville 88, Clarksville 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21, Riverside, Oakland 14

Stanton 28, Bedford 22

Starmont 16, Postville 0

Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 24

Treynor 9, East Sac County 7

Tri-Center, Neola 49, Sidney 14

Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6

Underwood 51, MVAO-CO-U 6

Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Clinton 0

Wapello 42, Highland, Riverside 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 21, MFL-Mar-Mac 20

Washington 29, Fort Madison 7

Waterloo, West 37, Anamosa 14

Waukee 24, Ankeny Centennial 7

Waukon 34, New Hampton 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Waterloo, East 12

Webster City 8, Ballard 7

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

West Hancock, Britt 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

West Lyon, Inwood 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

West Marshall, State Center 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12

West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Williamsburg 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Winterset 33, Ottumwa 14

Woodbine 76, Ar-We-Va, Westside 46

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

Woodward-Granger 27, AC/GC 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pekin vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

