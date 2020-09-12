Greek PM to detail defense program amid Turkey tensions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to outline the details of a program to boost Greece’s defense capabilities amid heightened tensions with neighboring Turkey over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis was expected to lay out the plan Saturday evening during a state of the economy address in Thessaloniki. The program involves military procurement, reinforcing military personnel and developing the country’s domestic defense industry. Turkey and its nominal NATO ally Greece have deployed naval and air force units to assert competing claims to potential energy reserves in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.