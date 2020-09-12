Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

TEHRAN (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s authorities have executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man. The execution of Navid Afkari on Saturday came after President Donald Trump had recently asked for the 27-year-old condemned man’s life to be spared. State TV quoted the chief justice of Fars province as saying the execution was carried out in a prison in Shiraz. Afkari’s case drew the attention of a social media campaign that portrayed him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018. Authorities accused Afkari of stabbing a water supply company employee in Shiraz amid the unrest.