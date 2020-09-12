Longtime tribal school president David Gipp dies at 74

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former longtime United Tribes Technical College President David Gipp has died after an extended illness. The Bismarck-based school announced Gipp’s death on Friday. He was 74. The Fort Yates native and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe was named president of the Bismarck school in 1977. He served until 2015, when he moved into a chancellor role. Gipp served as executive director of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium in the 1970s and as president of the group in four separate stints between 1978 and 2003. He also served as chairman of the American Indian College Fund.