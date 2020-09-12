Morningside tops Northwestern in a wild season opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The season opener between Morningside and Northwestern lived up to the hype as the Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders 45-31 at Olsen Stadium. It's Morningside's 30th consecutive win.

Morningside jumped out to an early two score lead. Joe Dolincheck hit Austin Johnson for a three yard touchdown. Then Northwestern fumbles the ensuing kickoff and the Mustangs recover deep inside Red Raider territory. On Morningside's first play, AP Ponder ran it in from nine yards out. Morningside took a 14-0 lead before Northwestern's offense even took the field.

The Red Raiders would recover and get back in the game. Tyson Kooima scored their first touchdown of the night on a five yard quarterback draw to cut the deficit to 14-7.

After a Morningside field goal, Konner McQuillan scores on an eight yard run. Morningside led 17-14 midway through the second quarter.

The two teams would trade touchdowns before the half. First, for Morningside, Ponder dove into the endzone from a yard out. Then, for Northwestern, Kooima found Josh Fakkema for a six yard touchdown pass. Morningside took a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Northwestern was red hot to start the third quarter. Eli Stader made a 17 yard field goal to tie the game, 24-24. With just over four minutes to play in the third, McQuillan found the endzone again on a nine yard touchdown run. That gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the game, 31-24.

It was all Morningside after that. Dolincheck connects with Reid Jurgensmeier for two touchdown passes to give the Mustangs a 38-31 lead. With under two minutes to play, the Mustangs put the game away with a four yard Anthony Sims touchdown run and Morningside gets to 1-0 with a 45-38 win.

"Every year when we play Northwestern we know it's going to be a battle," said Jurgensmeier. "That's what rivalry games are all about, but those are the most fun ones to play. Every drive were out there we know that we're going to come up with a big play."

"it was a fun game," said Morningside head coach Steve Ryan. "It was a world class, heavy weight slug fest and we're just on the sideline, do not stop. Keep going, keep going."

"It was two really good football teams," said Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty. "We got a ton of respect for Morningside. They did an awesome job. It came down to they executed better than us at the end of the game and it was a fun game to be apart of."

Morningside is on the road next week at Midland. Northwestern hosts Dakota Wesleyan.