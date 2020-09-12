Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

LONDON (AP) — Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday. The statement called him a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.” In his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world. His family said that “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.” Conran also founded The Design Museum in London, which according to his family was one of “his proudest moments.”