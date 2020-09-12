 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Harrisburg def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-15

Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 25-16

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

Big East Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Baltic def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15

Semifinal=

Garretson def. Chester, 18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 28-30, 25-22, 25-23

Lennox Tournament=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-22

Belle Fourche def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25

Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24

Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-22

Mobridge Tournament=

Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10

North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-8, 25-18

Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

