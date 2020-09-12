Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-15
Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 25-16
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
Big East Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Baltic def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15
Semifinal=
Garretson def. Chester, 18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 28-30, 25-22, 25-23
Lennox Tournament=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-22
Belle Fourche def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25
Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24
Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24
Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-22
Mobridge Tournament=
Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10
North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-8, 25-18
Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7
