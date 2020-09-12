Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bayard def. Sioux County, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12
Archbishop Bergan Tournament=
Gold Pool=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10
Bellevue East Invitational=
Pool A=
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17
Bishop Neumann Tournament=
Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Boone Central Tournament=
Boone Central def. Oakland-Craig
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20
Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15
Bridgeport Tournament=
Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-4
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-17
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
Cozad Tournament=
Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13
Creighton Tournament=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8
Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10
West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24
Elm Creek Tournament=
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-15
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-10
Championship=
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-11
Semifinal=
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-18
Pleasanton def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-20
Friend Tournament=
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13
Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Championship=
Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15
Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21
Semifinal=
Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16
Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Harvard Tournament=
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10
Hitchcock County Tournament=
Pool A=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-11
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-14
Pool B=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-18
Howells-Dodge Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10
HTRS Tournament=
Pool B=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 2-1
Kearney Tournament=
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-17
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-11
Loomis Tournament=
Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-6
Franklin def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-11
Shelton def. Loomis, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14
Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal=
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-10
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20
Semifinal=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20
Malcolm Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17
Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
Millard North Tournament=
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-14
Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-12
Millard North def. Millard South, 25-11, 19-25, 25-20
Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-20
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-18
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-17
Norris Tournament=
Pool A=
Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9
Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7
Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10
Pool B=
Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18
Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22
Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15
Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12
North Bend Central Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22
Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-20
Sandy Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16
Semifinal=
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19
Seven Valleys Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-11
Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-22
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-8, 25-22
Semifinal=
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-14
Third Place=
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 28-26, 25-22
St Teresa’s Triangular=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-18, 25-20
Wakefield Tournament=
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/