Saturday’s Scores

4:57 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Sioux County, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12

Archbishop Bergan Tournament=

Gold Pool=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10

Bellevue East Invitational=

Pool A=

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17

Bishop Neumann Tournament=

Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Boone Central Tournament=

Boone Central def. Oakland-Craig

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20

Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15

Bridgeport Tournament=

Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-4

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-17

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

Cozad Tournament=

Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13

Creighton Tournament=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8

Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10

West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Elm Creek Tournament=

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-15

Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-10

Championship=

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-11

Semifinal=

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-20

Friend Tournament=

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13

Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

Championship=

Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal=

Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15

Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11

Fifth Place=

Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21

Semifinal=

Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Harvard Tournament=

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10

Hitchcock County Tournament=

Pool A=

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-11

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-14

Pool B=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-18

Howells-Dodge Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10

HTRS Tournament=

Pool B=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 2-1

Kearney Tournament=

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-17

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15

North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-11

Loomis Tournament=

Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-6

Franklin def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-11

Shelton def. Loomis, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14

Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal=

Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-10

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20

Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20

Malcolm Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17

Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

Millard North Tournament=

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-14

Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-12

Millard North def. Millard South, 25-11, 19-25, 25-20

Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-20

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-18

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-17

Norris Tournament=

Pool A=

Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9

Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7

Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10

Pool B=

Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18

Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22

Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15

Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12

North Bend Central Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22

Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-20

Sandy Creek Tournament=

First Round=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16

Semifinal=

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19

Seven Valleys Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-11

Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-22

South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal=

Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-8, 25-22

Semifinal=

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-14

Third Place=

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 28-26, 25-22

St Teresa’s Triangular=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-18, 25-20

Wakefield Tournament=

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

