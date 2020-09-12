Scarecrow Farm kicks off fall season with Sunflower Days

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- While the first day of fall is still a little over a week away, the weather and festivities at Scarecrow Farm on Saturday made it feel like a perfect autumn day.

"We have our second annual Sunflower Days so we have a bunch of our fall activities open and we planted a couple acres of sunflowers and we just encourage people to come out, have fun, and they can pick sunflowers and enjoy the day," said Owner Todd Shumansky.

Admission includes one free sunflower of your choice and access to all of the other attractions.

Those attractions include live billy goats, food and drink stands, and a handful of photo opportunities.

"It's a little bit rainy today, but people are still coming out and having fun," said Shumansky.

Shumansky said it's nice to have people out at the farm again this fall.

"It's awesome to see people coming out, we have lots of space so people can social distance and we just encourage people to come out and enjoy the wide open spaces that we have to offer."

Sunflower Days will run for three weekends before Scarecrow Farm starts their fall festivities.