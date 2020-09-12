Sept. 12: Iowa reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, 662 more recoveries and 9 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 959 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 72,754 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 73,713 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 52,953 have recovered. That's an increase of 662 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported nine more virus-related deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,217.

As of Sept. 12, there are 290 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 90 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,475 new tests were given for a total of 696,702 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 4,478.

The SDHD did not report any additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 58. To date, 3,779 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. 15 of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 10 more virus cases confirmed, for a total of 1,891 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 1,790 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported three new positive cases, bringing its total to 250. Officials say 217 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 448 total virus cases, with 385 of them reported as recovered. One new confirmed case was reported on Saturday.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 893 to 907 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 504 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 20 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 12, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,061 positive cases. Officials say 700 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.