Sept. 12: South Dakota reports 320 new COVID-19 cases, over 2,500 total active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 320 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 16,437 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 12, there are 2,515 active virus cases in the state.

State health officials reported 314 more South Dakotans have recovered, for a total of 13,739 recoveries.

Currently, 109 people are hospitalized due to the virus. Six new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 183.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new COVID-19 case, bringing its total positive cases to 63. Of those cases, 48 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 499. Health officials say 412 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no new virus-related deaths. The county has had 4 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,046 to 1,064. Health officials say 914 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 16 new cases reported, its total now at 318. So far, 288 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had five virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 288 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 232 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.