Stricker, Jimenez share Champions lead in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International, with Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day. The only player at at Minehaha set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131. He won the 2018 event, then skipped his title defense last year. Jimenez, tied for the lead with David Toms and Dicky Pride after the rainy first round, birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66. Clarke birdied the last four in a 62, while Couples and Sutherland matched Couples with 64s.