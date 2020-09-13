2nd annual Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally hosted at Woodbury County Fairgrounds

MOVILLE (KTIV) -- The 2nd annual Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally finished up its weekend at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Organizers said it's a great way to make use of the grounds during the offseason of the fair.

Folks had everything from car shows, swap meets and even car demos to take place in and enjoy.

Kali Lambert, Show Coordinator, said it's a great way to get people together for the love of cars.

"The car community is very tight. You know if somebody needs help we're gonna help them. There's not a whole lot of hate in the car community. You know, you got something cool and we all love to see it," said Lambert.

Lambert said she hopes to see the rally continue in the future.