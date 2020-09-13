Battle on to save Brazil’s tropical wetlands from flames

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. Preliminary figures from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro indicate that nearly 5,800 square miles (1.5 million hectares) have burned since the start of August. That’s an expanse comparable to the area consumed by the historic blazes now afflicting California. It’s also well beyond the previous fire season record from 2005. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, whose satellites monitor the fires, said the number of Panantal fires in the first 12 days of September was nearly triple the figure for the same period last year.