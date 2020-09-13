Belarus protests enter 6th week, still demand leader resign

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100,000 demonstrators calling for the authoritarian president’s resignation marched in the Belarusian capital as the daily protests that have gripped the nation entered their sixth week. Many in Sunday’s crowd, which the human rights group Viasna estimated as numbering more than 150,000, carried placards critical of Russia. That reflected concerns about President Alexander Lukashenko’s planned meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It would be their first face-to-face contact since the unrest broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Protesters say the results were rigged.