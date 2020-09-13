Fatal motorcycle crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Crawford County on Sept. 12.

According to Iowa State Patrol's crash report, the accident happened on Highway 39 near Denison, Iowa.

The crash report stated Craig Promes, 59, and Julie Promes, 52, of Denison were driving their motorcycle northbound on Highway 39 when they made a sharp turn, causing Julie Promes to fall off.

The fall resulted in Julie Promes's death.

The crash report stated the crash is still under investigation.