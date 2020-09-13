Greek leader calls for greater EU involvement on migration

MORIA, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has demanded that the European Union take a greater responsibility for managing migration into the bloc. His comments came as Greek authorities promised that 12,000 migrants and asylum-seekers left homeless after fire gutted an overcrowded camp would be moved shortly to a new tent city. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis blamed some residents at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos for trying to blackmail his government by deliberately setting the fires that destroyed the camp last week. But he said this could be an opportunity to improve how the EU handles a key challenge. At least 1,000 migrants were expected to be moved into a new army-built tent city on Lesbos by late Sunday.