Gulf Coast residents brace for possible new hurricane

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally.