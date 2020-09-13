Iowa reports 814 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state increased by 814 Sunday and two additional deaths were reported. Health officials said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday 74,361 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported since the pandemic began, and 1,218 people have died. The state said Iowa had an 8.9% positivity rate over the past 14 days, but six Iowa counties reported positivity rates over 15% over the past 14 days. The high rate means that public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Bremer, Plymouth, Carroll and Chickasaw counties may be able to apply for a state waiver to provide instruction entirely online.