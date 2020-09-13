Israeli minister resigns to protest expected virus lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — A prominent Israeli minister has resigned in protest over the government’s plan to impose a nationwide lockdown this week ahead of the Jewish New Year due to rising coronavirus cases. Israel’s housing minister, who served as health minister during the initial outbreak of the virus, said Sunday the measure was extreme and would cause undue suffering to the public. The minister, who heads an influential ultra-Orthodox faction in the coalition government, expressed particular ire toward restrictions that will limit observant Jews from attending communal prayers at synagogues during the upcoming holidays. Amid a renewed outbreak, the government is expected to vote Sunday in favor of another nationwide lockdown.