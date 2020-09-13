Le Mars police officer placed on leave

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -- A Le Mars police officer has been placed on administrative leave after making concerning social media posts, according to the Le Mars Police Department.

In a press release, the department stated in the early hours of Sept. 13, the department "was made aware of concerning social media posts" from a Le Mars officer.

The officer was placed on immediate administrative leave per department policy, according to the release.

The department said it is investigating the incident.

The identity of the officer was not released.