Mali opposition opposes junta proposal on transition period

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Divisions are deepening between Mali’s military junta and the country’s political opposition movement. The tensions come after the junta announced that it would choose an interim leader to oversee an 18-month political transition following the August coup. The junta is saying the president could be a military leader during this time period and on opposition leaders have denounced those plans. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has given the junta leaders until Tuesday to name a civilian to lead a one-year transition or face additional sanctions.