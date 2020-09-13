Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Champions event in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions’ first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and -over tour. Tied for the second-round lead with Steve Stricker, Jimenez eagled the par-5 12th for the second time in three days and played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with birdies on Nos. 4 and 16. He parred the final two holes to finish at 14-under 196. Flesch eagled the 16th in a 63.