Morningside and Northwestern put on offensive spectacle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a lot of hype going into Saturday night's season opener between #1 Morningside and #6 Northwestern and the game sure lived up to that hype. The Mustangs came out with a 45-31 win over the Red Raiders. It was Morningside's 30th straight victory.

Morningside jumped out to a 14 nothing lead before the Northwestern offense even took the field. The Red Raiders battled back and took a 31-24 lead in the 3rd quarter, but Morningside scored the final 21 points to come away with the victory. The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns. Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier racked up 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns. AP Ponder ran for 127 and added two scores.

"It was just so much fun," said Morningside head coach Steve Ryan. "just like man, to be out here, it was a night game. The atmoshphere was electric. It was packed. I was sitting there thinking I can't remember a game that was packed like this. Both sides were into the game. For lack of a better phrase, it was a worthy opponent. It was a dog fight."

For Northwestern, Quarterback Tyson Kooima put on a show, throwing for 447 yards and a touchdown. He also added 114 yards on the ground and another touchdown. Kooima was battling cramps throughout the second half. The turning point in the game was when he had to leave the game for a play. The Mustangs forced a fumble which turned into the go ahead score. Despite the loss, Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty is proud of how his QB battled through injury.

"He's a great competitor and," said McCarty. "You saw that all across the field, both teams. Just a ton of competitors out there. It was a really good college football game and just a fun game to be apart of."

"He's just an amazing player," said Ryan. "I'm hoping this is the last time I play againt him but who knows, this is 2020. Anything can happen."

Morningside goes on the road to Midland and Northwestern hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. Both games kickoff at 1:00pm.