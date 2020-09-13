North American box office muted; ‘Mulan’ fizzles in China

Audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet and “Mulan” is also faltering in its China release as the global box office comes back online in the COVID-19 era. In the second major weekend for U.S. and Canadian movie theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earned only $6.7 million from 2,910 locations according to studio estimates Sunday. Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller was viewed as the major litmus test for whether audiences were ready to embrace the theatrical experience again, after nearly six months of shuttered theaters. In China, The Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” had a disappointing debut of only $23.2 million.