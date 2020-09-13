On Western swing, Trump aims to court pivotal Latino voters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of Trump supporters are packing a facility in suburban Las Vegas as President Donald Trump prepares for his first indoor political rally in months. Organizers say the supermarket-size equipment rental facility in Henderson, Nevada, could accommodate 15,000 people. Ahead of the Sunday evening rally, Trump attended an indoor fundraiser in which most attendees did not wear masks as prescribed by health officials warning of the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state’s Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, says in a statement that the president is taking “reckless and selfish actions” that put lives in danger. Trump is on the second day of a Western campaign swing.