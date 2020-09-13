Paulette rolls toward Bermuda; Sally threatens Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Residents of Bermuda are urged by forecasters to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Paulette is expected to grow into a dangerous storm as it approaches the territory Sunday. It has maximum sustained winds at 75 mph that are expected to intensify. It’s the strongest in terms of winds of six disturbances the center is tracking in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Sally is threatening the Gulf Coast with dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds. Two tropical depressions and two other disturbances were also at sea or in the Gulf.