2 LA County deputies apparently ambushed in patrol vehicle

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says two deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 31-year-old female deputy and a 24-year-old male deputy were shot Saturday evening while parked outside a transit station in Compton. Both were shot multiple times and underwent surgery. Video shared by the sheriff’s department showed a suspect walk up to the vehicle and fire a pistol into a window. The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.