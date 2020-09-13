Sept. 13: Iowa reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 198 more recoveries and 1 additional death

(KTIV) - There were 793 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 73,713 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 74,506 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 53,151 have recovered. That's an increase of 198 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported one more virus-related death within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,218.

As of Sept. 13, there are 274 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 79 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,576 new tests were given for a total of 701,278 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 4,517.

The SDHD did not report any additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 58. To date, 3,786 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. 18 of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had seven more virus cases confirmed, for a total of 1,898 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 1,790 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported four new positive cases, bringing its total to 254. Officials say 218 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 452 total virus cases, with 385 of them reported as recovered. Four new confirmed cases were reported on Sunday.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 907 to 925 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 506 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 20 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 13, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,077 positive cases. Officials say 701 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.