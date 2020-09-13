Sioux City Community School District to offer free student meals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)-- Sioux City Community School District will offer free breakfast and lunch for students starting Sept. 14 through Dec. 31, or until funding runs out.

The district announced the service after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the free meals.

According to the district, any student age 18 and under is eligible for the free meals.

All on-site learning students will be served meals at school. Virtual learners can pick up meals.

Ala carte items are not included in the free meals, and items will still be charged.

The district said students' status who already receive free meals won't change, while students who either pay full or reduced lunch will be temporarily moved to the free status.

The USDA is unable to tell when funding will run out, so the service is a fluid process.

When the program ends, students will return to their original lunch status and charged accordingly for the rest of the school year.

Read the full details here.