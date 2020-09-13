Sioux City soldiers have virtual send-off ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Soldiers with the 1st of the 1-113th Cavalry Battalion in Sioux City got their send-off today, but because of COVID-19, it wasn't the traditional ceremony.

"It's never easy, but I know I serve for a purpose," said Thanh Truong, Captain.

Because of the pandemic, friends and family of the soldiers of the 1st of the 1-113th Cavalry Battalion in Sioux City sent their soldiers off virtually.

One solider said although his family couldn't be there in person, he knew they were there in spirit.

"I feel proud. To be serving alongside these soldiers. Of course, we wish our family and friends could be here for the ceremony today. However, we know their support is still out there for us," said Truong.

But for the families, not being able to be there to see the soldiers off makes it a harder goodbye.

"My mom was definitely pretty sad about it. She wished she could just say one last goodbye. Of course and everything and watch the ceremony. But she knows that I'll be hopefully coming home soon in good health," said Brady Butters, Supply Specialist.

For some, this is their first deployment. For Captain Thanh Truong, it's his third.

"I think this time is a little different because I'm married. My friends and family were there last time. This time, my wife, she had to drop me off. You know, we said our goodbyes. It's a bittersweet day. I know that as soon as we leave, it's one day closer to getting back home," said Truong.

Truong's served his country for 15 years.

"You know, we all raised our hand and said we are committed to this job. Our friends and family are always there to support us. So, we know that at the end of the day we're still proud of what we're doing," said Truong.

Soldiers add while it wasn't the complete send-off they'd hoped for, they're ready to get to work.