Summer weather returns to start the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have finally returned to summer weather.

This past week brought rainy days and cooler temperatures, but for now we won’t be seeing much more of that.

The clouds and rain moved out yesterday, and so now we are left with sunshine and warmer weather.

The temperatures moved up, giving us a high in the low 80s.

Tonight the skies will stay clear, and the low will reach the low 50s.

Tomorrow will look a lot like today.

The sun will be shining again, and temperatures will reach the low 80s again.

Tuesday will be similar once again.

The skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be in the mid 80s.

We won’t be seeing 80s all week though, check out News 4 tonight to find out what else is ahead.