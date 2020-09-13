Syria’s schools open amid anti-coronavirus measures

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says more than 3 million students have started school in government-held areas nationwide. Sunday marked the first school day amid strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Students will be required to wear a mask, and seats in classrooms are to be set at a safe distance apart. All classrooms, walls, floors, stairs and bathrooms of schools are being sanitized as well. Syria had a population of 23 million before its conflict began in March 2011. It has registered 3,506 virus cases and 152 deaths in government-held areas. The figures are believed to be much higher due to the low number of tests in the country.