The Miracle League of Sioux City starts fall baseball season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- When the Cowboys and the Cardinals took the field for the Miracle League of Sioux City fall opener, the competition was intense, but the excitement was ultimate.

"It's actually our fifth year of Miracle League baseball, so we're starting with eight teams, there's about seven to eight players per team, and we're kicking off our fall season today," said Director Haley Meacham.

For the players themselves and their friends and family members, this league means a lot.

One Siouxlander says he wanted to help make the day even more inclusive for people with disabilities, people like his son.

"This device we made will allow him to swing a ball that will hit off a tee that will allow him to be able to do this on his own," said the founder of Ability Tech Dustin Rhoades.

No matter the athlete, Meacham said there's really just one simple goal for this season.

"You know I really just want our our athletes to have fun every Sunday they come no matter what happens. We just want smiles and laughter and just to play some baseball," said Meacham.

