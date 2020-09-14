6 months of COVID-19: What overarching statistics local health officials are seeing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It has been six months since the president declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency.

Now local health officials are looking at overall statistics related to the virus here in Siouxland.

"Throughout the summer we were at a pretty low rate, pretty constant, pretty consistent. Nothing compared to the spike we had at the end of April and into the middle of May," said Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department.

Now that the country is half a year into the pandemic, Siouxland is seeing a slight uptick in positive cases again.

"We would like it to be lower, but it's manageable, we know people are navigating all over the place right now," said Brock.

Even with that uptick, health officials say the overall numbers in Siouxland have not been as bad as they were in the beginning of the pandemic.

"We're doing the best we can as a community to try and limit the spread as much as we can, trying to keep our most vulnerable populations as safe as possible and that really is where the majority is, keeping those who are most vulnerable from getting it and all the tools we've been given are with that goal in mind," said Brock.

Brock said one of the biggest positives looking over the past six months is the decreased amount of hospitalizations.