A family struggle as pandemic worsens food insecurity

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklynite Sharawn Vinson felt she had no choice but to send her 11-year-old twins to live with their father in North Carolina after the pandemic threw into doubt her ability to make sure they had enough food. It was a painful decision, but it bought her time to save up money and food stamps, and find a job. She also volunteered at a food pantry and is helping feed dozens of neighbors at her housing complex. By August the kids were able to return in time for a remote graduation and the start of youth football. Vinson is emblematic of some 2 milion New Yorkers facing food insecurity due to the pandemic.